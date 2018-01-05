In this article













Barack Obama before becoming US President

Before Barack Obama was famous

With a first name that means "blessed", it might have been suggested that a great career was lying ahead for Barack. Before earning his degree in political science from Columbia University, Obama wanted to be involved in social causes.



But he quickly found work as a research associate in the financial division of a publishing and advisory firm. It was a promising and lucrative career that he gave up to become a community organiser in order to defend the conditions of black people and fight for the respect of civil rights.



He took up his studies again at Harvard and Barack then found himself teaching constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School before going on to work in a law firm.

His career change

The future First Lady would have a role to play in the evolution of Barack's career. In fact it was Michelle Obama, a renowned lawyer and influential figure in the Democratic Party, who would propel her husband's political career.



In 1996, Barack was elected Illinois State Senator in the 13th District. Things began happening quickly and on the 4th of November 2008, he was elected 44th President of the United States. Yes he can!



