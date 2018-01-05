In this article









Expert advice to prepare for a career change

How to prepare for a career change You need to assess the upheavals that a caeer change will undoubtedly cause (salary, stability, anxiety, fulfillment, etc.) and you need to anticipate what pitfalls could lie ahead!



Such a project requires special attention and lots of preparation. Yves Deloison, a specialist in issues related to career changes, shares his expert advice for a successful change of profession. First and foremost, you need to: "Identify the reasons that motivate your need for change. Why aren't you fulfilled in your job? Be introspective and determine your most profound feelings." "Take a look at the alternative solutions. Before embarking on a radical career change, check if alternative solutions exist: internal transfer opportunities in your company, potential for professional evolution, starting your own business, or even investing in projects that go beyond the professional sphere..."

