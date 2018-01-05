>
Career change advice: How to change your career
  
Preparing for a career change
Yves Deloison's advice to prepare for a career change:

  • "Determine the type of career change that suits you the most.
  • Recognise the obstacles to your decision so you can break down the barriers when they appear.
  • Make a list of the resources that you have available to you so you can overcome any resistances that could interfere with your plans (for example, if you think that your foreign language skills are too limited and your future colleagues will be French, anticipate this and find an inexpensive way of brushing up on your French).
  • Take the aspirations of your family and friends into account so you can count on their support.
  • Make a list of your strong points (cheerfulness, fulfilment, self-confidence, etc.) to keep your spirits up throughout the whole process."
Women in Focus Editor
09/03/2012
