Draw up a plan for a career change
You're now ready to set out on a new professional horizon and the time has come to draw up a plan for it.
Steps to follow to change your career path
- Define your profile: what is your potential and what are your previous experiences (know-how, strong points, aptitudes, etc)?
- Take stock of what you've got: what resources do you have to make the move (money, holidays, training, etc.)?
- Test the project by confronting it with reality (meet people who work in that role/sector/company, get some hands-on experience or training).
- Establish an action plan: the project is taking shape but before you take any action, you need to be clear about your goals. Define a strategy and identify the resources (material ones in particular) which will allow you to reach these goals.
4 key points for a successful career change
- Be clear about your abilities and assets.
- Be familiar with the market that you're aiming to enter.
- Organise your research and readjust your plans if necessary.
- Be capable of seizing the opportunities that present themselves.