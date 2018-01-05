>
>
Career change advice: How to change your career
  
Draw up a plan for a career change
In this article

Draw up a plan for a career change


You're now ready to set out on a new professional horizon and the time has come to draw up a plan for it. 

Steps to follow to change your career path

  • Define your profile: what is your potential and what are your previous experiences (know-how, strong points, aptitudes, etc)?
  • Take stock of what you've got: what resources do you have to make the move (money, holidays, training, etc.)?
  • Test the project by confronting it with reality (meet people who work in that role/sector/company, get some hands-on experience or training).
  • Establish an action plan: the project is taking shape but before you take any action, you need to be clear about your goals. Define a strategy and identify the resources (material ones in particular) which will allow you to reach these goals.

4 key points for a successful career change

  • Be clear about your abilities and assets.
  •  Be familiar with the market that you're aiming to enter.
  •  Organise your research and readjust your plans if necessary.
  • Be capable of seizing the opportunities that present themselves.
Women in Focus Editor
09/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         