Time for a career change

Your plans for a career change are nicely taking shape. It's therefore time to fine-tune your strategy, in other words build a watertight and convincing argument (for recruiters, bank managers, investors, etc.).



According to career's expert Yves Deloison, you should:

work on how you market yourself: CV, covering letter, interview preparation. increase your contacts: through your friends and family, current and former colleagues, old friends from school and university, headhunters, HR firms and social networks. find the time to research and carry out all the steps necessary for making the change. Where your strength lies

"A good level of self-esteem will do wonders for the progress of a project. The desire to take your destiny in your own hands brings down many barriers, and don't forget that to move forward, you're probably going to have to make some sacrifices.



"Be clear in your mind and be sure of your plans, so that you don't let things get you down," says Yves Deloison.



