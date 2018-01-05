Dream job: Celebrity diet guru Kim Barnouin

© Kim Barnouin

Internationally best selling author, diet guru to the stars and gourmet glamour puss, Kim Barnouin has the dream job of creating vegan meals, and writing about nutrition, her word is taken as gospel by Hollywood A-listers and with an enviable figure and effortless beauty, we can understand why.



The ultimate advert for a vegan lifestyle, Kim Barnouin's straight forward, real woman approach to eating well has attracted slender celebs Jessica Alba, Alicia Silverstone, Natalie Portman and Victoria Beckham (to name a few) to flock to her diet blog,



Day to day Kim researches different trends, and advises on food, fitness, sex, money, shopping and more for her



We caught up with Kim to find out how she got to the top of the diet food chain... Internationally best selling author, diet guru to the stars and gourmet glamour puss, Kim Barnouin has the dream job of creating vegan meals, and writing about nutrition, her word is taken as gospel by Hollywood A-listers and with an enviable figure and effortless beauty, we can understand why.The ultimate advert for a vegan lifestyle, Kim Barnouin's straight forward, real woman approach to eating well has attracted slender celebs Jessica Alba, Alicia Silverstone, Natalie Portman and Victoria Beckham (to name a few) to flock to her diet blog, 'Healthy Bitch Daily' and change their eating habits according to her diet bible 'Skinny Bitch' which she co-authored with Rory Freedman.Day to day Kim researches different trends, and advises on food, fitness, sex, money, shopping and more for her blog , the essential components of any Skinny Bitch lifestyle. With an MA in Holistic Nutrition and tried and tested recipes she is an LA authority on how get that red carpet figure the healthy way.We caught up with Kim to find out how she got to the top of the diet food chain...





