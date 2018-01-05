How she did it

|
Dream job: Celebrity diet guru Kim Barnouin
Former model, co-author of the ultimate diet bible, healthy living expert and a hands on mum. Kim Barnouin is an inspiration to the multi-tasking woman in each of us.
Here is her CV which shows us how she got to where she is today:
Kim Barnouin CV
2000: Received Associates Degree from Montgomery College, Rockville Maryland
2004: Completed Bachelors Degree in Natural Health from Clayton College of Natural Health in the Spring of 2004
2005: Completed Masters Degree in Holistic Nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health in the Winter of 2005
December 2005-April 2009: Co-Authored Skinny Bitch, Skinny Bitch Bun in the Oven, Skinny Bitch in the Kitch, Skinny Bitchin’, and Skinny Bastard
August 2009: Launched a women’s healthy lifestyle website www.healthybitchdaily.com
August 2010: Co-Created an internet show “This Week In Health and Wellness”, a live weekly broadcast.
October 2010: Release of Skinny Bitch; Ultimate Everyday Cookbook, Kim’s first solo book
