>
>
Dream job: Celebrity diet guru Kim Barnouin

How she did it

   

Pear and 'Cheese' crostini © Skinny Bitch Ultimate Every Day Cookbook - Kim Barnouin - How she did it
Pear and 'Cheese' crostini © Skinny Bitch Ultimate Every Day Cookbook - Kim Barnouin

Former model, co-author of the ultimate diet bible, healthy living expert and a hands on mum. Kim Barnouin is an inspiration to the multi-tasking woman in each of us.

Here is her CV which shows us how she got to where she is today:

Kim Barnouin CV
 
2000: Received Associates Degree from Montgomery College, Rockville Maryland
 
2004: Completed Bachelors Degree in Natural Health from Clayton College of Natural Health in the Spring of 2004
 
2005: Completed Masters Degree in Holistic Nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health in the Winter of 2005
 
December 2005-April 2009: Co-Authored Skinny Bitch, Skinny Bitch Bun in the Oven, Skinny Bitch in the Kitch, Skinny Bitchin’, and Skinny Bastard
 
August 2009: Launched a women’s healthy lifestyle website www.healthybitchdaily.com
 
August 2010: Co-Created an internet show “This Week In Health and Wellness”, a live weekly broadcast. 
 
October 2010: Release of Skinny Bitch; Ultimate Everyday Cookbook, Kim’s first solo book





  
 
Women in Focus Editor
04/11/2010
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         