How she did it Pear and 'Cheese' crostini © Skinny Bitch Ultimate Every Day Cookbook - Kim Barnouin

Former model, co-author of the ultimate diet bible, healthy living expert and a hands on mum. Kim Barnouin is an inspiration to the multi-tasking woman in each of us.



Here is her CV which shows us how she got to where she is today:



Kim Barnouin CV 2000: Received Associates Degree from Montgomery College, Rockville Maryland 2004: Completed Bachelors Degree in Natural Health from Clayton College of Natural Health in the Spring of 2004 2005: Completed Masters Degree in Holistic Nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health in the Winter of 2005 December 2005-April 2009: Co-Authored Skinny Bitch, Skinny Bitch Bun in the Oven, Skinny Bitch in the Kitch, Skinny Bitchin’, and Skinny Bastard August 2009: Launched a women’s healthy lifestyle website Launched a women’s healthy lifestyle website www.healthybitchdaily.com August 2010: Co-Created an internet show “This Week In Health and Wellness”, a live weekly broadcast. October 2010: Release of Skinny Bitch; Ultimate Everyday Cookbook, Kim’s first solo book









