Dream job: Celebrity diet guru Kim Barnouin

Questions for Kim

 

Why did you start blogging about health and nutrition and lifestyle?
I wanted to help spread the word that a healthy lifestyle doesn’t stop with the food you eat, it also means paying attention to what you are putting on your body such as cosmetics and clothing.
 
Did working as a model affect your relationship with food?
I was always skinny, but I didn’t eat very healthy until I hit my 30’s. I was fortunate enough to not have to diet or have a weird relationship with food. But I saw the toll it took on many other girls. 
  
Did you expect your Skinny Bitch recipes to have the success that they have had?
I think the first Skinny Bitch book really struck a cord with women from all walks of life and all age groups because there was no hand holding, it was like having a frank talk with your best friend who would tell you like it is. I feel proud of my new cookbook, 'Skinny Bitch: Ultimate Every Day Cookbook' and I feel that it will be well received by my old fans and new ones as well. They are tasty and easy to make.
 
Can you describe an average working day?
My office is in my house so I am fortunate to not have to fight LA traffic. My 4 year old son Jack, is an early riser so I start the day between 5:30 and 6:00 am then make breakfast for us, get him ready for pre-school, drop him off then I answer emails, make phone calls, write for my blogging projects, do research on whatever other projects I am working on and test out new recipes a few days a week.
 
On Wednesdays I tape a live internet show called This Week In Health and Wellness with my team from HealthyBitchDaily.com.  Throughout the morning I do the laundry, and clean up the house. Before I pick my son up from school I run a few errands then play with him at a local park before heading home to make dinner (my husband and I take turns), then it’s Jack’s bath time, and bedtime.

On top of that I try to practice pilates and meditation about 3 times a week.
 
Wow! That is one busy lifestyle - what do you love most about your career?
There are so many things I love about it! I am so grateful that I get to work from home and spend a lot of time with my son. I love that I have a job that is creative and that I have a platform to help spread the word about eating healthily.
 
What advice would you give to budding authors with a passion for food?
When you find the thing that you are passionate about, go after it 100%. There will never be too many cookbook authors. I love cookbooks so much and I am always on the lookout for new ones. Finding your specific niche can help narrow down your book ideas and help you focus on creating your specific style.
  
What is your best advice to women trying to become a ‘Skinny Bitch’?
Being a Skinny Bitch just means being healthy and fit and feeling good about yourself. I don’t encourage women to have a scale in their bathroom or to get hung up on what size jeans they wear. 




  
  
04/11/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
