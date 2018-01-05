Questions for Kim

I wanted to help spread the word that a healthy lifestyle doesn’t stop with the food you eat, it also means paying attention to what you are putting on your body such as cosmetics and clothing.

I was always skinny, but I didn’t eat very healthy until I hit my 30’s. I was fortunate enough to not have to diet or have a weird relationship with food. But I saw the toll it took on many other girls.

I think the first Skinny Bitch book really struck a cord with women from all walks of life and all age groups because there was no hand holding, it was like having a frank talk with your best friend who would tell you like it is. I feel proud of my new cookbook, 'Skinny Bitch: Ultimate Every Day Cookbook' and I feel that it will be well received by my old fans and new ones as well. They are tasty and easy to make.

My office is in my house so I am fortunate to not have to fight LA traffic. My 4 year old son Jack, is an early riser so I start the day between 5:30 and 6:00 am then make breakfast for us, get him ready for pre-school, drop him off then I answer emails, make phone calls, write for my blogging projects, do research on whatever other projects I am working on and test out new recipes a few days a week.



On Wednesdays I tape a live internet show called This Week In Health and Wellness with my team from HealthyBitchDaily.com. Throughout the morning I do the laundry, and clean up the house. Before I pick my son up from school I run a few errands then play with him at a local park before heading home to make dinner (my husband and I take turns), then it’s Jack’s bath time, and bedtime.



On top of that I try to practice pilates and meditation about 3 times a week.

There are so many things I love about it! I am so grateful that I get to work from home and spend a lot of time with my son. I love that I have a job that is creative and that I have a platform to help spread the word about eating healthily.



What advice would you give to budding authors with a passion for food?

When you find the thing that you are passionate about, go after it 100%. There will never be too many cookbook authors. I love cookbooks so much and I am always on the lookout for new ones. Finding your specific niche can help narrow down your book ideas and help you focus on creating your specific style.

Being a Skinny Bitch just means being healthy and fit and feeling good about yourself. I don’t encourage women to have a scale in their bathroom or to get hung up on what size jeans they wear.