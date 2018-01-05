>
>
Cover letter tips: How to write a good cover letter
  
How to start a cover letter
How to start a cover letter


First things first, how exactly do you start a cover letter? Do you use the standard 'Dear Sir/Madam' or 'To whom is may concern'?

The answer is pretty simple - no.

Katy says it's really important that you avoid these generic intros. You need to show that you've done your research and found out who's in charge. 

Most companies have a website nowadays, and there's also Linkedin. But if you're really struggling to find a name, call the company's reception to find out who's in charge of that department and address it to them personally. 

Just don't forget to double check the spelling of their name, you don't want to rub them up the wrong way before you've even met them! 
