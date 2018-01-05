In this article











What to put in a cover letter

So now you've got the perfect introduction for your cover letter, what's next?



Katy explains we shouldn't just repeat our CV. "This is your chance to sell yourself for this particular job," she says.



Look at the requirements of the job, especially the key ones, and try to link something you've achieved to each one. You need to show the employers that not only can you do what they're asking, but you can also do it really well.



And now for the good news....once you've written cover letters for a few jobs, you can use some parts for future applications.



But when we say some, we don't mean the old cut and paste job! You can copy a few of your achievements and smaller paragraphs, but each cover letter should be tailored to the job you're going for.



Katy says: "A few extra minutes taken on your cover letter can go a long way to actually landing your the job, so the time is definitely worth it!"





