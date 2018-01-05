>
>
Cover letter tips: How to write a good cover letter
  
The big cover letter mistakes
In this article

The big cover letter mistakes


It's all in the detail! That's right; the biggest mistake people make on their cover letter is not paying enough attention to detail.

It could be anything - from getting people's names wrong (or getting the company's name wrong, yes it can happen!) to talking about skills you have that are totally irrelevant to the job.

And, of course, there's the spelling and grammar errors. The ones that make it easy for the employer to chuck your application straight in the bin.

Research by Office Team found that even one mistake can mean you're not considered for the post, yikes!

"If these mistakes are found in your cover letter or CV, hiring managers will lose faith that the individual can manage the rigours of the role," says Katy.

So make sure you use spell check, and get a friend, family member or someone you trust to take a quick look at your cover letter.
Sophie Herdman
02/09/2012
