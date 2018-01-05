How to deal with a creative block

>
Cover letter tips: How to write a good cover letter
  
So there you are, tip tapping away on your computer. You've done the intro, and it's pretty brilliant.

Then you come to the main bit of your cover letter, the bit where you really sell yourself. And you suddenly find yourself with a massive creative block. You can't think of anything to say. What do you do?!

First, don't panic! You will be able to think of something.

Next, Katy points out that there are lots of tools online that show example cover letters. They might give you a little bit of inspiration.

Also, Katy says you should think about speaking with old employers or colleagues and ask them what you've done well in the past.

Or, if you've got them, take a look at some past performance reviews to see what you really shone at.
