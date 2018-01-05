>
>
Cover letter tips: How to write a good cover letter
Ending a cover letter
Ending a cover letter


You want to end on a high right? But how to do it? You need to find the balance between super positive but also sounding business like and a little bit serious.

"You should always end your cover letter with an assertive call to action," says Katy. "Express your enthusiasm about the role and, most importantly, ask for an interview."

"While you shouldn't come across as arrogant, expressing why you want to work for the company and how keen your are to move to the next step in the hiring process will end the letter on a high note."

So now you know how to write the perfect cover letter, what are you waiting for? Get applying for that dream job now! 
 
Sophie Herdman
02/09/2012
