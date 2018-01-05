Sarita's secrets

|
What is the secret of your success? What advice would you share with people dreaming of a career like yours? Where’s the best place to start?
- Start by working out what dance styles interest you, there are so many different styles nowadays. You can even find dance lessons on Youtube.
- Research as many different dance studios and teachers as you can and watch as much dance as you can through the media and live performance.
- Try a few different dance classes and get a feel for what's more to natural for you. The more versatile you are, the more work you can potentially get. However it is better to be a master of one than a master of none.
- Develop your skills as a performer. You have to be able to draw your audience in - knowing the dance steps is not enough! Follow your heart and use your passion as your driving force.
- And remember that if one door closes, remember that more will open.