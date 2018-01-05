Sarita's secrets Sarita © Miss Win It



What is the secret of your success? What advice would you share with people dreaming of a career like yours? Where’s the best place to start?

Start by working out what dance styles interest you, there are so many different styles nowadays. You can even find dance lessons on Youtube. Research as many different dance studios and teachers as you can and watch as much dance as you can through the media and live performance. Try a few different dance classes and get a feel for what's more to natural for you. The more versatile you are, the more work you can potentially get. However it is better to be a master of one than a master of none.

Develop your skills as a performer. You have to be able to draw your audience in - knowing the dance steps is not enough! Follow your heart and use your passion as your driving force.

And remember that if one door closes, remember that more will open.








