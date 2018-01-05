Sarita's CV Sarita Becoming a professional dancer takes a lot of training and hard work. Most of all it takes passion, practice and determination.



Check out Sarita's CV to see how she made it to the top:



Qualifications:

1998-2001 Bachelor of Performing Arts (Dance) Degree

2001-2002 Post Graduate Apprenticeship Diploma









Professional Experience:

2001-02 Random Dance Company ‘Digit01’. Choreographer Wayne McGregor

2002 Urban Classicism. Featured role in dance film ‘The Jaffa Man’ Choreographed by Robert Hylton. Broadcasted on Channel 4.



2002-06 Henri Oguike Dance Company.Global touring and education work - teaching GCSE dance. 2006- 08 Diversions Dance Company 2008 ‘Blank Canvas’ - Short dance film. Directed by Heather Eddington choreography and performance by Sarita Piotrowski.



2009 Feb Brit Awards for Pet Shop Boys. Choreographer Lynn Page. 2008-09 “Take That Come to Town” (ITV show) and ‘Take That’ UK Tour “The Circus” (2009) Choreographer Kim Gavin.



2009 Rehearsal director and assistant to choreographer Aaron Sillis for Leona Lewis album launch ‘Echo’



2009 Cheryl Cole: X Factor and T4 - “Fight For This Love”. Choreographer Beth Honan. Also Cheryl Cole music video “3 Words”. Choreographer Teddy Florence.



2009 Nov Royal Variety Show, Katherine Jenkins. Choreographer Kim Gavin.



2008-10 ‘The Opera Show’ (world wide tour) by Mitch Sebastion



2010 La Roux Brixton Academy & Glastonbury. Choreography: Cherry Byron and S Anderson



2007-10 Jesali event productions, series of short contemporary/fused dance and Theatre works by Piotrowski in collaboration with dancers. Directed by Sarita Piotrowski.





