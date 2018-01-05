|
Inspirational Woman: Dancer Sarita Piotrowski
|
Check out Sarita's CV to see how she made it to the top:
Qualifications:
1998-2001 Bachelor of Performing Arts (Dance) Degree
2001-2002 Post Graduate Apprenticeship Diploma
Professional Experience:
2001-02 Random Dance Company ‘Digit01’. Choreographer Wayne McGregor
2002 Urban Classicism. Featured role in dance film ‘The Jaffa Man’ Choreographed by Robert Hylton. Broadcasted on Channel 4.
2006- 08 Diversions Dance Company
2008 ‘Blank Canvas’ - Short dance film. Directed by Heather Eddington choreography and performance by Sarita Piotrowski.
2008-09 “Take That Come to Town” (ITV show) and ‘Take That’ UK Tour “The Circus” (2009) Choreographer Kim Gavin.
|
Ursula Dewey
30/09/2010
|
Article Plan Inspirational Woman: Dancer Sarita Piotrowski ▼
|