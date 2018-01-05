Sarita Piotrowski Sarita dancing as a cat in Take That's Circus tour You have the dream job of dancing routines for the stars – did you always know you wanted to work in the dance/music industry?

My Mum has always said I came out the womb dancing and so I guess I just always was! Dancing with stars was not my initial ambition. I focused on working for leading dance companies for the first six or seven years of my professional life.



How did you get to where you are today? What were the key steps in your career?As child I did a lot of 'Street dance' and Contemporary, but from the age of 16 my training and professional experiences were 90% Contemporary. I did do a couple of music videos and retro routines/podium dancing in the clubs in the past but it's only been in the last two years that I have worked in the commercial industry, crossing into many different dance styles.



What has been your proudest moment in your career so far?

Probably realising that most things I had put my mind to had happened for me. Like for instance when I decided to step in to the commercial dance world from my very contemporary dance world, how quickly and successfully I was able to make that transition.



Which video have you had the most fun working on?

Cheryl Cole's 3 Words. Although you don't see much of the original movement created on the actual video, the process was really cool. I got the opportunity to work with a group of very talented dancers/choreographers and we had a lot of fun.



Even though it wasn't a video, I also really enjoyed Cheryl's X Factor 'Fight for the Love' - the performance was off the hook! There were 50 of us and when we finished everyone's jaw was down by the floor.



Which tour have you had the most fun working on?

It definitely has to be Take That's The Circus tour. For me the most important thing is not always the profile of the job but the type of people you are going to be working with. The Boys are the most down to earth stars I have ever had the pleasure of working with, and the choreographer Kim Gavin has amazing vision for staging huge productions. One night we all sat in the pub having a bingo night, and Gary was the caller; no airs or graces, a memorable, hilarious, fun filled evening.





