Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive



Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive How can I best tackle this problem? Should I go for that promotion? Who should I ask to work with me on that project? What should I wear this evening? And where on earth should I go for dinner?



Sound like you? Making decisions can be a bit of a nightmare, especially if the outcome is important. One bad choice could change your life...



But effective decision-making isn't just about being decisive. It's about being able to consider all options, balance many different factors, and reach the most satisfactory solution within a convenient time-frame.



It sounds pretty difficult, but there are some simple things you can bear in mind if you want to improve your decision-making skills.



We talked to Robbie Steinhouse, a trainer with the



He told us what defines a good decision, and how you can make them.

