|
Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive
|
|
In this article
Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive
Decision-making: A guide for the indecisiveHow can I best tackle this problem? Should I go for that promotion? Who should I ask to work with me on that project? What should I wear this evening? And where on earth should I go for dinner?
Sound like you? Making decisions can be a bit of a nightmare, especially if the outcome is important. One bad choice could change your life...
But effective decision-making isn't just about being decisive. It's about being able to consider all options, balance many different factors, and reach the most satisfactory solution within a convenient time-frame.
It sounds pretty difficult, but there are some simple things you can bear in mind if you want to improve your decision-making skills.
We talked to Robbie Steinhouse, a trainer with the NLP school and author of Brilliant Decision Making, among other business strategy books.
He told us what defines a good decision, and how you can make them.
|
Victoria Turk
19/08/2012
|
Article Plan Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive ▼
|