>
>

Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive

 
Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive
In this article
Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive

Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive

How can I best tackle this problem? Should I go for that promotion? Who should I ask to work with me on that project? What should I wear this evening? And where on earth should I go for dinner?

Sound like you? Making decisions can be a bit of a nightmare, especially if the outcome is important. One bad choice could change your life...

But effective decision-making isn't just about being decisive. It's about being able to consider all options, balance many different factors, and reach the most satisfactory solution within a convenient time-frame.

It sounds pretty difficult, but there are some simple things you can bear in mind if you want to improve your decision-making skills.

We talked to Robbie Steinhouse, a trainer with the NLP school and author of Brilliant Decision Making, among other business strategy books.

He told us what defines a good decision, and how you can make them.
Victoria Turk
19/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!The most memorable movie kisses of all time
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         