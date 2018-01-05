In this article

















Why are decisions important?

Making good decisions is a quality that will help you to lead the life you want. Good decision-makers are sought after in the workplace and can use their skills to excel in their career.



"The decisions we make affect our destiny," Robbie sums it up. "Therefore, understanding how to make effective decisions is very important."



But he warns that, as people assume more responsibilities in the world of work, they sometimes find decision-making harder.



"Often as people rise within an organisation, they believe they need to lengthily analyse all of their decisions," he says. "This creates a bottle neck: it's vital that people trust themselves and don't only rely on external data."



No matter how important or world-changing a decision is, it has to be made at some point!



And it's not only at work that decision-making plays a major role; every choice you make at home sets your personal life in a different direction.



