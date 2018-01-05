In this article

















What is a good decision?

You usually don't know if it's the right one until later, so what makes a good decision?



Rarely will you have to choose between one good and one bad option - if that were the case, decision-making would be easy! But there are some simple rules as to what defines a good choice.



"In my view, a good decision is about alignment, when your head, heart and gut all say 'yes,'" explains Robbie. "Often there is part of us that is scared about change, but we sense when it is the right thing to do."



So don't underestimate your powers of intuition and the signals that your body and mind are giving you.



"Likewise, a bad decision is when you know something is wrong, but you do it anyway," Robbie says.



Listen to yourself and don't ignore any 'ifs and buts' that are vying for attention in your head and heart.



