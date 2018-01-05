In this article

















Different decision-makers

There's no such thing as a perfect decision-maker, but some people seem to find it easier than others.



Different people have different ways of going about the decision-making process, and Robbie says a balance of natural decision-making attributes is best.



"Some people make hasty decisions and clean up the mess afterwards, while others ruminate for ages, finding any decision-making hard," he explains.



"A middle course of reasonable reflection and then action is what I would define as a naturally good decision-maker."



You might be more inclined to follow your thoughts, your feelings, or your instinct - a combination of them all makes for a better decision.



Most people are also better at decision-making in a certain part of their life, be it work, relationships, health, or anything else. But in areas where you are less confident, reaching a decision can be more of a challenge.



