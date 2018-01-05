In this article

















Use negative feelings

OK, so good decisions can mean the difference between success and failure at work, in relationships and even in general happiness. But how can you be sure to make them?



Robbie has some top tips on how to improve your decision-making skills.



His first is to pay attention to what your subconscious or instinct may be telling you. After all, a decision is as much an emotional activity as an intellectual one.



"Notice any negative feelings you have around making a decision," he says, "and don't ignore them."



Ignorance might be bliss, but only until you have to deal with the consequences of a badly considered decision.



You can also use any past negative experiences to inform new decisions. Do you have any bad habits when it comes to choosing a solution? Recognise your usual weak spots and pay extra attention to those areas.



"Notice negative patterns you have followed in the past and identify if the decision reinforces those patterns," Robbie advises.



