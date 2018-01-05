>
The congruence exercise
The congruence exercise


Robbie shares an exercise he uses in training to help people make better decisions, which he calls 'Congruence.'

"I ask specific questions to help someone remember what was going through their minds during firstly a positive decision and then secondly a negative one," he explains.

In retrospect, you can probably tell that a bad decision was the wrong call - maybe you felt rushed, sceptical, or even bullied into making a choice you weren't sure about.

By remembering this, you can recognise the warning signals next time you're about to make the wrong move.

"When someone is aware of their internal world, they often notice a mixture of pictures, words and feelings which make a decision quite obvious," says Robbie.

The more in tune with your own thoughts and feelings you are, the easier these will be to interpret.
