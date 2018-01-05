Listen to voices

>
You know that little voice in your head that says something might be a bad idea? And that other little voice that argues it's the best idea ever?

You're not going crazy. We often have oppositional thoughts when we're making a decision, and it's down to us to judge which makes most sense.

"There are often competing 'voices' in our head that want different outcomes," Robbie says.

"To cut to the chase, ask yourself, 'If it was now five years in the future, what would have been the best decision to make?'"

This will allow you to balance the potential consequences of your decision and should prevent you from settling for what's easiest right now.

"I trust our long term sense of vision to be the arbiter of these 'voices'," Robbie concludes.
Victoria Turk
19/08/2012
