Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive
  
Ask others
Ask others


If you're pulling your hair out over a difficult decision, it's worth getting the view of someone whose opinion you respect.

"Consulting others can be a good idea," agrees Robbie. "By saying something out loud to someone we trust, or hearing someone else's experience, we can gain new insights."

Talking a decision through can make it seem clearer to you, and sharing your worries can alleviate the pressure.

But Robbie adds a word of warning. "Often friends have an agenda," he says. "A married friend may encourage us to stay in or start a relationship, while a single friend may do the opposite. This is because it fits in with their lifestyle."

Make sure you're asking for the right reasons, as well. Don't try to justify what you know to be a bad decision by seeking a friend's approval.

"We have to beware that we are not secretly looking for permission to do something we know isn't good for us," Robbie explains. "At the end of the day, we need to trust our own instincts."
Victoria Turk
19/08/2012
