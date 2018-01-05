>
>
Decision-making: A guide for the indecisive
 Photo 9/9 
Make it a trial
In this article

Make it a trial


It often seems that once you've made an important decision, the result is set in stone. But in reality, that's rarely the case.

You can usually reconsider your options and tweak your choices, or even completely reverse a decision.

"Once we make a decision, I believe it's a good idea to live with it for a while before irrevocably implementing it," advises Robbie.

"Sometimes a gentle conversation with someone, after we have made a 'trial decision', reveals information that we may not have asked or even noticed beforehand."

In the heat of the moment, people may not reveal their full agenda in relation to a decision, and valid points can be overlooked. That's why it's good practice to keep decisions flexible.

You can even build a 'get out clause' into your decision or introduce a scheduled trial period in which you can monitor the outcome of your choices.

Over time through using these techniques you should start to have more confidence in your decision-making ability - meaning you'll have more time available to do the things you want. It's a win-win.

For more information on decision-making, check out these books on Amazon.
Victoria Turk
19/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         