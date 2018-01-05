In this article

















Make it a trial

It often seems that once you've made an important decision, the result is set in stone. But in reality, that's rarely the case.



You can usually reconsider your options and tweak your choices, or even completely reverse a decision.



"Once we make a decision, I believe it's a good idea to live with it for a while before irrevocably implementing it," advises Robbie.



"Sometimes a gentle conversation with someone, after we have made a 'trial decision', reveals information that we may not have asked or even noticed beforehand."



In the heat of the moment, people may not reveal their full agenda in relation to a decision, and valid points can be overlooked. That's why it's good practice to keep decisions flexible.



You can even build a 'get out clause' into your decision or introduce a scheduled trial period in which you can monitor the outcome of your choices.



Over time through using these techniques you should start to have more confidence in your decision-making ability - meaning you'll have more time available to do the things you want. It's a win-win.



For more information on decision-making, check out these books on Amazon.



