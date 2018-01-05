Tips on writing a killer CV > Adapt your CV to the job Select the information you send out to each employer. "Only include information which is going to interest the recruiter," says Daniel.



The director of a multinational company is going to be more interested in your evening classes in Chinese than your babysitting skills.



This doesn't mean you have to spend hours writing out a new CV every time you apply for a job: just save a basic version to adapt to the application.

> Structure your CV

Divide your information into useful sections and place them in order of importance: basic info, education, training, job history and experience, languages, IT skills, hobbies, etc.



For each job you list, include what your tasks and successes were.

> Present it properly

One page or two? One page is short, sweet and can be sufficient if you're at the beginning of your career, but you may well need 2 pages to list 30 years of experience! Whatever you decide, make it well organised and presented.



"The layout, text and style should be classic, spacious and easy to read, with titles and sub-titles," says Daniel. Decide on a simple graphic layout and stick to it.

> Give face: include a photo "A photo is a great way of making you stand out from other candidates and putting a face to a name before the interview, from the recruiter's point of view."



Pick a good quality passport-style portrait and put it at the top of your CV.



Tip: Make contact with the employer, but hang on a little before you send your CV. "Ideally, first make yourself known to the company, and wait until you're in contact with the right person before you send your CV, " says Daniel.



Not only will your CV seem more relevant, but you'll awaken the employer's interest before you send it.



Don't overdo your CV. "It should be as brief as possible," says Daniel. "There's no point in revealing everything there is to know about you. You can say more in your cover letter and, more importantly, during your interview."



For more advice, see our guide to CV writing.





