How to deal with stress in the workplace
Coping with stressIs your workplace seriously stressful? With less people in the office and more work to do nowadays, everyone's stress levels at work seem to have soared.
Long hours, even longer commutes, unfriendly colleagues, the boss from hell - all of these things can grind you down in your day-to-day life.
Suddenly you'll find that positive, high-spirited you has disappeared and been replaced with a moaning human time bomb.
But never fear, there are ways to cope with this stress and as April is National Stress Awareness Month there's no time like the present to sit back, take a deep breath, and relax.
So we've spoken to the trainer and director of The Stress Management Society, Niel Shah, for his top tips on how to deal with stress at work.
Feeling more relaxed already? We thought so.
Sophie Herdman
17/04/2013
