How to deal with stress in the workplace
  
Am I stressed?
That's the question you have to ask yourself first. Because a certain amount of stress is actually good - it helps us to focus and gives us energy.

Imagine it like a curve, once you've gone beyond your peak, which is the most amount of stress you can handle, it's time to take action.

One way to work out if you're stressed is to listen to your body. "We focus on the emotional feelings associated with stress, but stress is actually a physical reaction," says Neil.

"When you're stressed your heart starts pounding, you get hot and your breath becomes shallow."

Still can't work out if you're stressed? Take the stress test.
Sophie Herdman
17/04/2013
