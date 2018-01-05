Take a fresh air break

In this article















So you've worked out that you are in fact stressed and you're sat at your desk, wondering how you're meant to calm down.One trick, says Neil, is taking a fresh air break: "When smokers go outside for a cigarette break they are moving away from the source of stress, walking and often they'll chat with a colleague.All of these things help them to calm down and refocus."He's not, of course, suggesting that we all take up smoking. Instead, Neil thinks we should take 'fresh air breaks' by just popping out of the office for a few minutes.You'll get all of the benefits of taking a cigarette break, plus a good gust of fresh air instead of cigarette smoke.