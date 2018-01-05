>
How to deal with stress in the workplace
  
Overcoming negative thoughts
When you get stressed at work, what's going on in your mind? Are you thinking: "I am so busy, but it's ok, because I'll get it all done, and even if I don't, it's not the end of the world."

Or, are you thinking: "I will never get this all done and then I'll lose my job and I won't be able to pay my mortgage."

Chances are, when you're stressed, your thoughts line up more closely with the second statement. 

"It's easy to get stuck in these negative thought cycles. But we will be less stressed and do better if we think about being successul," says Neil.

Another trick for banning those negative thoughts is to practise mindfulness, which involves focusing on the present, not stressing about the future or worrying about the past. 

Meditating for just ten minutes a day can help us to be more mindful during the day and seriously drop those stress levels.
17/04/2013
17/04/2013
