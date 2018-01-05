In this article















Create some structure

Create some structure When you were studying for exams, were you told to break your work down into bite-size chunks to make it more manageable? Thought so. It's the same with work.



Create some structure and you should find yourself less overwhelmed.



There are different ways you can do this - prioritise tasks, work on your time management, take a break between each task or make lists.



"Having a structured order and a logical process to follow can really help. Ticking things off gives you a feeling of accomplishment," says Neil.



You could even do what we do and write things on your list when you've already done them, just so you can tick them off. Well, if it makes you happy...



