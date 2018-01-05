In this article















It's good to talk

It's good to talk Some people like to bottle things up when they're stressed. For them, talking to friends and family about happy, positive things can help them let go of their work stress.



Others need to talk through their stressful day at work to let go of it. Either way, talking can seriously help you to destress.



You might also find it useful to talk to your boss or colleagues. But at what point do you need to tell your boss that you can't cope with your work load? Sooner rather than later says Neil.



"If a bridge has too much weight on it, it will collapse. To prevent it collapsing you can either reduce the load or get more support, it's the same with work. The key is to ask for help when you're feeling overwhelmed, not when you've collapsed."



Workmates can also be handy to talk to as they can give you some perspective and find solutions that friends and family might not be able to come up with.



