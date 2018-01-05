>
How to deal with stress in the workplace
  
Make lifestyle changes
What you do outside of the office can seriously change how you feel inside the office. 

Simple things like eating healthily, drinking more water, less coffee and getting the right amount of sleep can really help you to destress.

One of the best ways to destress your worklife, says Neil, is exercising more often.

"When you're stressed your body goes into fight or flight mode. That means it's expecting some exercise. If you don't give it any exercise, it will stay stressed."

When we say exercise, we don't necessarily mean plodding away on the treadmill. No thank you. Walking in the park after work, some yoga, a bike ride...

All of these count as exercise and can make you feel less stressed - bonus!
