Find out what works for you Different things annoy different people. Maybe you can't stand a stuffy office, perhaps you hate going to work on the tube, or maybe you get easily annoyed by noisy colleagues.



There are so many things that can contribute to stress in the office, chances are there might be a few!



In the same way, different stress busting techniques work for different people.



"Understand what the problem is, then you can find the appropriate solution," says Neil.



Ask yourself what works for you - regular breaks, sitting by a window, taking your emails off your phone?



Yes, there's a solution for everyone. You just need to work out what it is.



