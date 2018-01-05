|
How to get promoted: Secrets to promotion success
How to get promotedYou've been in your job for a while now - you're a hard worker, you're good at what you do and you get on well with everyone in the office. But for some reason you're not being promoted.
It can be seriously frustrating, but in these tight financial times promotions are thin on the ground.
So you need to find out how to get promoted - and there are a few tips and tricks that can help swing promotion your way.
No doubt your boss is well aware of how brilliant you are, they just need a nudge in the right direction.
We spoke to Estelle James, director of recruitment consultancy Robert Half UK, to find out how to get promoted.
It's all about having a plan, being confident and adapting to your company. As Estelle says: "In the world of work there will always be someone waiting for a promotion, so it might as well be you."
Too right! Read on to find out exactly how to get that extra step up the career ladder.
Sophie Herdman
26/08/2012
