Get noticed

How do you get your boss to notice you without becoming the office show off?



We all know one - the person who's always eager to tell everyone just how well they're doing and is in and out of the boss's office like a yo-yo.



So how do you get that balance?



"Sometimes this can be challenging for us women as society often expects us to be modest," says Estelle.



What you need to do is conduct your own personal PR campaign and think of slightly more novel ways to get noticed.



Estelle suggests volunteering for new committees, getting involved in meetings or even asking someone senior to be a mentor.



"That will show you're a team player who cares about work and the organisation as a whole," says Estelle.

