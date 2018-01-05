>
>
How to get promoted: Secrets to promotion success
  
Get noticed
In this article

Get noticed


How do you get your boss to notice you without becoming the office show off?

We all know one - the person who's always eager to tell everyone just how well they're doing and is in and out of the boss's office like a yo-yo.

So how do you get that balance?

"Sometimes this can be challenging for us women as society often expects us to be modest," says Estelle.

What you need to do is conduct your own personal PR campaign and think of slightly more novel ways to get noticed.

Estelle suggests volunteering for new committees, getting involved in meetings or even asking someone senior to be a mentor.

"That will show you're a team player who cares about work and the organisation as a whole," says  Estelle.
Sophie Herdman
26/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Foods that you can easily grow at homeThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         