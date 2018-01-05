In this article













Talk to your manager

That's right, if you want to get promoted, you need to let your manager or the head of your department know.



Tell them what your aims are and ask them what you need to do to make it to the next step.



Talking to someone in your HR department - if you have one - can be also be good, they can tell you how things work in the office.



"Having measurable goals and benchmarks will give you the chance to provide evidence that you merit a promotion.



It will also make you feel like you're making inroads towards your advancement," says Estelle.



If you're anything like us, you'll love a good list.



Write down your aims and tick them off as you achieve them (probably not a great idea to share it with your colleagues though!).



