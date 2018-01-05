Keep feedback

>
How to get promoted: Secrets to promotion success
  
Maybe the director of your company has praised a project you worked on or your manager loves an idea you've come up with. Perhaps you've been give some excellent stats about a piece of your work.

All these things are great, but you've got to remember to keep it!

Whether it's a physical folder or a file in your inbox, keep any positive feedback from the heads of your company managers or peers. That way you can mention it in your annual review.

"It's easy for something that occurred months earlier to be forgotten, so having evidence of successes handy will strengthen your case," says  Estelle.

This is an especially good idea for people who have always got lots to think about, or those who have just got a memory like a gold fish.
