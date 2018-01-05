In this article













Put in the hours

That old adage is true - no pain, no gain. Yep, if you want to get a promotion, you've got to put in the work and that means putting in the hours.



In fact, a Robert Half survey found that 87% of financial services executives think that employees have to work long hours to be considered for a promotion.



Of course it varies from company to company and within different careers - not all of us have to put in the crazy hours that bankers do.



Also, keeping that work-life balance is pretty important to keep your mind stable.



"Speak with your manager about their expectations for the role and the hours that are required to achieve that," says Estelle.



"Most organisations realise that work-life balance not only increases motivation and morale but also productivity."



An extra hour here and there isn't going to hurt you, but to get promoted you don't need to make your job the only thing in your life.



