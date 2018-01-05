Be a team player

Now we know, trying to get a promotion isn't exactly a team sport. You're looking out for number one.



But being a team player can still help you to get that step up the career ladder.



"The company wants to see that you are adding value to the organisation. That often means showing that you are putting the greater good in front of your personal motivations," says Estelle.



As well as being a team player, it's important to keep those ethics. "Always maintain integrity and honesty in your business," says Estelle.



We agree - cheats always get found out eventually!