Asking for a promotion

So you've done it, you've been noticed, you've done everything you need to do to get a promotion, and you've managed to get some time with your manager.



Now all you need to do is...ask! But it's easier said that done. What do you say? How do you phrase it? What if you sound too demanding?!



"Asking for a promotion can be a bit of an art form," says Estelle.



First things first, you've got to time when you ask for a promotion. Consider your company's financial situation. Are they struggling lots? Maybe this isn't the best time to approach the topic.



Next, make sure you've got evidence that you deserve a promotion. Remember that file of praise you've been keeping? Now is a good time to bring it out!



Think about the things you've achieved - have you saved the company money, made their systems more efficient, have you managed to bring more money to the company?



"Having tangible examples will go a long way to helping you secure the promotion," says Estelle.



So now you're in the know, go and put those tips into practice and before you know it you'll be in a top role, and you'll be able to finally afford that Mulberry handbag!