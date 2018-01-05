>
>

managing emotions: controling emotions, emotions at work

 
How to control your emotions at work
In this article
How to control your emotions at work

How to control your emotions at work
 

Why is it that whenever you have papers piled high on the desk, and an inbox that’s fit to bursting, and a terrifying to-do list, the boss gives you one more task that sends you over the edge?

You’re feeling overwhelmed and under pressure enough already, and when you reach the last straw, it can be hard to hold back the tears. 

Trying to keep it together at work, so you don’t look a mess in front of your colleagues can have its challenges. 

And if there’s one place we should be able to manage our emotions, it’s at work. But how do you do it? Expert Patrick Merlevede, co-author of “Living with emotions,” sheds some light on the matter.



AL, KH
Thanks to Patrick Merlevede and Rachel Colas, authors of "Living with emotions or emotional intelligence for all", with Le Dauphin.  
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2011
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe longest celebrity relationships
Naturally beautiful celebritiesCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         