managing emotions: controling emotions, emotions at work

How to control your emotions at work

How to control your emotions at work



Why is it that whenever you have papers piled high on the desk, and an inbox that’s fit to bursting, and a terrifying to-do list, the boss gives you one more task that sends you over the edge?

You’re feeling overwhelmed and under pressure enough already, and when you reach the last straw, it can be hard to hold back the tears.

Trying to keep it together at work, so you don’t look a mess in front of your colleagues can have its challenges.And if there’s one place we should be able to manage our emotions, it’s at work. But how do you do it? Expert Patrick Merlevede, co-author of “Living with emotions,” sheds some light on the matter.