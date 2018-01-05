In this article















Stress at work

Stress The situation: Your boss has just announced that the folder you though you had days to finish needs to be on her desk by tonight. You have only two hours until the children need picking up from school. How do you cope with finishing the task in such a short space of time?



What to avoid: Panicking repeating to yourself that you’ll never get it done won’t help you. Instead, Patrick Merlevede says use the stress as a stimulant, “stress is often the result of situations that are not under your control. And sometimes you need a little stress to get you moving."



The right reaction: You have to ask yourself the right questions: what is achievable in the short time you have left? Patrick says. "If you think what she requested isn’t possible, tell her." You could also try breathing calmly to relax. While sitting, inhale, gently expanding your abdomen, holding your breath for a few seconds, then exhale slowly. This will flush way all your troubles and help you gain new energy.



