Sadness at work

Sadness The situation: During your annual review, your manager tells you that you haven’t reached your goals. He says you haven’t invested enough time and effort into your work. You think you gave it everything you could and feel it’s their expectations that are unreasonable. Disheartened, you just want to cry.



What to avoid: “The worst solution is to bottle up your grief," Patrick says. But don’t let go of it all at once either, or you may feel yourself losing control. "Crying in front of your manager doesn’t solve the problem," says Patrick, and you’ll regret it later.

The right reaction: To manage your sadness, it is necessary to accept and express it. “If you’re going to cry, it's best to leave the room," Patrick says. Regain your strength then seek an explanation. Ask your boss what he thinks you could have done differently? "Ask him to be more precise”, it will get you talking and take the focus off your feelings."



