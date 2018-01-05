Panic

The situation: You’ve got one hour until you’re due to present to some new clients. Your speech is ready but fear gets the better of you: what if your laptop dies in the middle of the presentation? What if you forget your words? What if they hate it?



What to avoid: "Don’t focus on the growing panic," Patrick Merlevede says. "Try not to think about what could go wrong.”



The right reaction: Anticipate and plan. "Fear and panic are useful emotions. But remember fear is usually related to something that will not happen," says Patrick Merlevede.



"Try to visualise and relive the meetings where you gave great presentations." This will give you a confidence boost, meaning you’re more likely to succeed.