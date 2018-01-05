>
>
How to manage your emotions at work
  
Panic
In this article

Panic


Panic 

The situation: You’ve got one hour until you’re due to present to some new clients. Your speech is ready but fear gets the better of you: what if your laptop dies in the middle of the presentation? What if you forget your words? What if they hate it?

What to avoid: "Don’t focus on the growing panic," Patrick Merlevede says. "Try not to think about what could go wrong.”

The right reaction: Anticipate and plan. "Fear and panic are useful emotions. But remember fear is usually related to something that will not happen," says Patrick Merlevede.

"Try to visualise and relive the meetings where you gave great presentations." This will give you a confidence boost, meaning you’re more likely to succeed. 
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Stars who married the same person twice ...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         