How to manage your emotions at work
  
Anger at work
Anger at work


The situation: You’ve been working hard on a client’s folder for over two months. The all important meeting is fast approaching, but your boss decides he would like your colleague to present, as she feels more comfortable speaking in public. You're offended, and royalled peeved. Now she'll get all the credit for your work.

What to avoid: Patrick Merlevede says, "Don’t get angry as your boss will only respond in the same tone.”

The right reaction: "If you don’t understand why this has happened, rather than speak up and angrily say what you think, ask questions.” Express your frustration by asking what it is you need to improve. "

Tell him you find his decision very demotivating. Reiterate your strengths to your boss and you’ll also remind yourself how valuable an employee you really are.
 

 
17/09/2011
