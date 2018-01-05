Joy at work
Joy
The situation:
Whoop! The CEO has just congratulated you on your work and offered you a promotion. Ecstatic, you want to shout about it from the rooftops.
What to avoid:
Don’t go over the top with showing your happiness. "Buddhists say that all emotions, even positive, can have a downside." Before calling all your mates, consider your other colleagues. Unfortunately, your enthusiasm may lead to jealousy from the other staff.
The right reaction:
Begin by thanking your CEO for the promotion. Be positive and professional. Patrick suggests: "Act appropriately according to your corporate culture.” With your colleagues, try to be discreet about how pleased you are, you’ll command more authority.