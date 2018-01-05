>
>
How to manage your emotions at work
  
Joy at work
In this article

Joy at work


Joy

The situation: Whoop! The CEO has just congratulated you on your work and offered you a promotion. Ecstatic, you want to shout about it from the rooftops.

What to avoid: Don’t go over the top with showing your happiness. "Buddhists say that all emotions, even positive, can have a downside." Before calling all your mates, consider your other colleagues. Unfortunately, your enthusiasm may lead to jealousy from the other staff. 

 The right reaction: Begin by thanking your CEO for the promotion. Be positive and professional. Patrick suggests: "Act appropriately according to your corporate culture.” With your colleagues, try to be discreet about how pleased you are, you’ll command more authority.

 
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         