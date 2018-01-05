In this article















Humiliation at work

Humiliation The situation: During your team meeting you don’t agree with the strategy defined by your immediate boss, and you share your opinion. Your boss responds with a cutting remark about the poor results from your team last month. You just want the ground to swallow you up.



What to avoid: Try not to counter-attack. Patrick says, “If you try to justify yourself, this will irritate your boss. If you react in this way, they won’t listen, let alone keep quiet.” In front of your colleagues is not the appropriate time to defend yourself.



The right reaction: Don’t show that this has humiliated you, as this would please your boss. Instead, act as if you were not affected by it. "Return to the basics: the purpose of the meeting. Afterwards, ask to talk face to face with your manager to inform them of your misunderstanding and embarrassment," Patrick says. Humiliation is not a good management technique and has no place within the company.

