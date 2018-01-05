>
How to manage your emotions at work
Anxiety at work
The situation: Your assistant announces that your 10 o’clock appointment is here. Oops, you completely forgot. Problem: this meeting’s with a big potential client. And you have nothing prepared. Is it just me or is it getting hot in here ...

What to avoid: "Pretending that you're ready when you're not," said the expert.You won’t be sure of yourself and they’ll notice, especially since anxiety makes you nervous and flustered." Your client will have less confidence in you and that’s the last thing you want.

The right reaction: "It’s important to react immediately when your anxiety is raised" says Patrick."If you feel unprepared, be honest with your client by confessing the truth." Instead of panicking and losing your way, plan for the future: will the challenge of this appointment seem so important in two years? Probably not. Try and put things into perspective and learn from the experience. You don’t want this to happen again!

 

