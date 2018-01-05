In this article













Do some research

To make a business a success you need to do some market research. The best way to do this is by looking at your competitors and asking yourself some questions: Looking at customer reviews, is there anything that I should think about for my business? Have my competitors been in the media? Was it positive or negative? What do I like about my competitors that I could mould into my company?



The important thing to remember is that your customers are your income. That means that you need to think about who your customers are, how you will reach them and how much will they be prepared to pay. One way to do this is to have a focus group.



Once you've done your research you need to work out what's special and unique about your company, what makes you stand out from everyone else.



