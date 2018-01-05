>
>
How to start a business: Become your own boss
  
Do some research
In this article

Do some research


To make a business a success you need to do some market research. The best way to do this is by looking at your competitors and asking yourself some questions: Looking at customer reviews, is there anything that I should think about for my business? Have my competitors been in the media? Was it positive or negative? What do I like about my competitors that I could mould into my company?

The important thing to remember is that your customers are your income. That means that you need to think about who your customers are, how you will reach them and how much will they be prepared to pay. One way to do this is to have a focus group.

Once you've done your research you need to work out what's special and unique about your company, what makes you stand out from everyone else.
Sophie Herdman
09/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?The most beautiful villages in Europe
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         